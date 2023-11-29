Tiger cuts short pro-am at Hero World Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods cut short his pro-am after just nine holes on Wednesday at the Hero World Challenge. Sources close to the 15-time major champion said there were no physical issues ahead of his first event since having ankle surgery in April, and he decided to reduce his practice to assure he’s ready for Round 1.

Woods hasn’t played a tournament since he withdrew after three rounds at the Masters and he conceded on Tuesday that the pain in his ankle has subsided, but there are still challenges.

“Other parts are taking the brunt of the load so I'm a little more sore in other areas, but the ankle's good. So that surgery was a success,” Woods, the Hero event host, said Tuesday.

This week’s pre-tournament pro-am format is 18 holes for professionals unlike many PGA Tour events that now use a 9-and-9 format. After nine holes at Albany, Woods planned to have lunch with his amateur partners, which included Hero MotoCorp executive chairman Dr. Pawan Munjal.

Despite his early Wednesday exit, Woods’ swing was smooth with no signs of the discomfort he showed at Augusta National; although, he still has a noticeable limp.

Woods had surgery in April to address post-traumatic arthritis in his right ankle that was caused by injuries suffered in a February 2021 car wreck. According to sources close to Woods, the procedure has allowed him to practice and prepare for events without pain.

Woods is scheduled to tee off alongside Justin Thomas on Thursday at 11:52 a.m. ET.

