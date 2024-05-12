Tierney set for Arsenal exit - gossip

Catch up with today's back pages and beyond...

Kieran Tierney's career at Arsenal looks to be over after the Scotland defender - currently on loan at Real Sociedad - was named as one of seven players the club will accept bids for this summer (Mirror)

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is set to make his comeback for the Easter Road side during the final games of the season, according to manager Nick Montgomerie, after being sidelined through injury since August. (Express, print only)

Celtic goalscorer Matt O'Riley has likened Daizen Maeda to a 'robot' after his early comeback from injury (Herald on Sunday)

Kilmarnock's Scottish Football Writers Association young player of the year David Watson says the standard of nominations for this year’s award shows the strength of the country’s football academies. (Scotland on Sunday, print only)

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has hailed the work of the Parkhead groundkeepers for ensuring the ‘amazing’ pitch enabled them to play ‘slicker’ football against Rangers. (Sunday Post, print only)

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie has set his sights on a Scotland call-up after lauding the work interim manager Peter Leven has done in improving his game (Sunday Post, print only)

Premiership promotion contenders Partick Thistle could make a double swoop on Morton this summer after being linked with a move for out-of-contract duo George Oakley and Robbie Crawford (Greenock Telegraph)