Tickets to see Caitlin Clark play the Mystics at Capital One Arena to go on sale

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tickets to see the Washington Mystics play the Indiana Fever and number one draft pick, Caitlin Clark, at Capital One Arena go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Team owner, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, moved the June 7 game from Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast to Capital One Arena in Chinatown based on “unprecedented demand.”

The move increases the number of spectator seats from roughly 4,000 to 20,000.

“It is good to see them moving [to Capital One.] It means she is drawing attention and hopefully that means she’s drawing the money as well,” sports fan, Terrance Woodbury, said.

Clark became a household name after dominating during this year’s March Madness for the University of Iowa.

She’s now credited with drawing more eyes to the WNBA.

“I feel like the sport is definitely gaining the attention it deserves and giving recognition to female athletes that they really deserve,” said Kelsey Deering, who said she started tuning into women’s basketball because of Clark. “It shows that it’s just as entertaining, if not more entertaining, than men’s basketball.”

“I think she’s fun to watch and obviously a skilled player and hot shooter,” said Jerry Walter, who is a Mystics fan.

Walter said he attends a few Mystics games a year and is interested in attending the Mystics Fever game in June.

“I think women’s athletics is very fun to watch and impressive and just enjoy it as a whole,” he explained.

According to the team, existing season ticket members will have their seats relocated to similar seats in Capital One Arena. Those seating assignments will be finalized and uploaded to the ticket holders account by Friday.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online.

