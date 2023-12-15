Ticket prices for Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers square off on Monday, Jan. 1 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. One common trend among both of these teams and fanbases is their commitment to traveling to games and bringing support.

One thing that is always going to be of importance when traveling to bowl games is the ticket prices. With the bowl game still over two weeks away, here is a look at what ticket prices are for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

As of today, SeatGeek has tickets listed from $63 to $932. Most of the upper-level seats and lower bowl seats in the endzone are between $100 and $150 and are on the side of the stadium designated for Tennessee. On Vivid Seats, the ticket prices range from $60 to $785.

Iowa enters this game at a mark of 10-3 (7-2 Big Ten) and winners of the Big Ten West in its final year of existence. The Volunteers enter this bowl game with a record of 8-4 (4-4 SEC).

Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. CT in Camping World Stadium on a day that starts off a full slate of bowl games. Following Iowa versus Tennessee, the College Football Playoff sees No. 1 Michigan versus No. 4 Alabama at 4:00 p.m. CT and No. 3 Texas versus No. 2 Washington at 7:45 p.m. CT.

