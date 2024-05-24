Ti shuts out Moriah to claim C title

May 24—PLATTSBURGH — Little victories lead to big outcomes. The Ti baseball team takes that mindset in every facet of the game.

"We kind of tried to take the same approach to every game so they're not nervous about the big games, but this is obviously the bigger game and when it's Moriah as the opponent, it makes it a little bit bigger," Sentinels head coach Dan Dorsett said. "But we try to keep them focusing on the little small things, whether it's what you're supposed to do when a situation appears in a certain spot in the field or what you're supposed to do when the count is a certain way at the plate.

"We want to focus on that stuff and not the game. So the game inside the game is what we worry about."

Ti used this approach to defeat Moriah, 7-0 in the Section VII Class C Championship game, Thursday at Plattsburgh High.

"The more you play, the more pressure there is," Tommy Montalbano said. "We ended season 14-3 which I'm so proud of and proud of everyone that's been on this team since I've been a freshman.

"It's seniors that have already graduated. They all built us into where we are today. We're here to win the championship game. People that aren't on the team support us just as hard as the people that are on the team."

Montalbano was instrumental in his team scoring runs. He hit a bases clearing double in the third to give the Sentinels a 3-0 lead.

He added a triple in the bottom of the fourth to record two more RBI, and later scored on a double by Jackson Dorsett.

"I saw the ball well today," Montalbano said. "I've been in a little slump previously. So I'm glad we had this game and I broke out of that. It's good for the team too."

But, the shutout was brought on by Nathan LaCourse, who pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out eight while only walking five.

"I just didn't want to overthink," LaCourse said. "I just wanted to get the ball over the plate and see what happens. I trusted my defense."

LaCourse and the Ti defense were steady enough to let only one Viking batter get beyond first base. That was Owen Nephew as he lined a double to right-center field in the first inning.

Other than that, the Sentinels wouldn't allow another runner to get close. LaCourse induced multiple ground balls that led to double plays, and catcher Dom Crossman threw a laser to get a runner out at second late in the game.

With the win, it marks the third consecutive section championship for Ticonderoga. Dorsett said this one may be a little sweeter than the others.

"For me it means a lot," he said. That's why I was happier, maybe for this one than last year just because there were so many seniors and they work so hard and they deserve it.

"So I was happy for them to get that and now I hope that they can just relax. Have fun in this next one with no pressure and maybe play better."

Up next for the Sentinels is a little bit of a waiting game. They receive a bye until they play in a NYSPHSAA baseball regional final on June 1. They're opponent is yet to be determined as Section II and Section X's Tupper Lake face off Thursday.

It doesn't matter who the opponent is, the team will be focused and ready to play.

"We're going to prepare, no matter who we face, we don't care who it is," Montalbano said. "We're just gonna play our own game. and we're just excited to be here.

"We're excited to be part of this organization. It's just a great feeling to get out here and win another championship."

But even in the win, and the time off, the "relaxation" Dorsett spoke of will be short before they hit the grindstone again.

"Well, we're gonna work our butts off," he said. "We're gonna work twice as hard as we did for this game, but we work continuously harder as the week goes on.

"We know the opponent's gonna be good no matter who it is. This time of year, anybody can win. It's a crazy game. You need to get that last out.

"We just have to focus on the little things."

—

Ticonderoga 7, Moriah 0

MCS 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

TCS 030 400 x — 7 7 0

White, Pelkey (4) and Nephew. LaCourse and Crossman. WP- LaCourse. LP- White. 3B- Montalbano (Ti). 2B- Montalbano (Ti), Dorsett (Ti), Nephew (MCS)