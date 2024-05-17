THURSDAY'S HS SOFTBALL: North Pocono edges Pittston Area in 8 innings

Amelia Bell's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning enabled North Pocono to hand Pittston Area its first loss of the season, 2-1, in a nonleague softball game Thursday at Schautz Stadium in Dunmore.

Bell also was the winning pitching, limiting Pittston Area was limited to five hits.

Ellie Ambrosecchia had two hits for the Lady Trojans (15-5), and Alyssa Lynch had a RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game, 1-1.

Gianna Adams was 2 for 3 with a home run and one RBI for Pittston Area (16-1), while Gabby Gorzkowski was 2 for 4. Liliana Hintze had the other Pittston Area hit. Adams allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out 16.

North Pocono 2, Pittston Area 1, 8 inn.

Pittston Area 001 000 00 — 1

North Pocono 000 100 01 — 2

WP: Amelia Bell 8IP, 5H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 12SO

LP: Gianna Adams 7IP, 7H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 16SO

2B: Gabby Gorzkowski (PA), Liliana Hintze (PA).

HR: Gianna Adams (PA).

Records: PA 16-1; NP 15-5

Holy Redeemer 6, Western Wayne 0

At Western Wayne, Bella Boylan had three hits, two of them doubles, and drove in two runs to lead Holy Redeemer to a nonleague win.

Boylan also scored three runs. Abby Williams had a double, triple and three RBIs while Katie Genovese had a single and scored one run. Anne Carter pitched a complete game, scattering five hits and striking out nine.

Emily Romanowski had two hits for Western Wayne. Adysen Wargo, Khloe Mistishin and Ryhani Carroll each had a single.

Holy Redeemer 6, Western Wayne 0

Holy Redeemer 011 030 1 — 6

Western Wayne 000 000 0 — 0

WP: Anne Carter 7IP, 5H, 0R, 0ER, 3BB, 9SO

LP: Adysen Wargo 7IP, 7H, 6R, 6ER, 3BB, 3SO

2B: Abby Williams (HR), Bella Boylan (HR) 2.

3B: Abby Williams (HR).

Records: HR 12-8; WW 7-12

Scranton Prep 8, Delaware Valley 7

At Connell Park, Nina Franceschelli and Emelia Williams each had three hits as Scranton Prep outlasted Delaware Valley in a Lackawanna Division I game.

Bella Dennebaum added two hits and two RBIs for the Classics. Abby Wilce also had two RBIs.

Ava Capici had three hits and two RBIs for Delaware Valley.

Scranton Prep 8, Delaware Valley 7

Delaware Valley 002 012 2 — 7

Scranton Prep 041 201 x — 8

WP: Ella Salak 7IP, 10H, 7R, 4ER, 3BB, 8SO

LP: Lauren Donnelly 6IP, 10H, 8R, 7ER, 1BB, 2SO

2B: Lauren Donnelly (DV), Shannon Eby (DV), Ava Capeci (DV), Jordan Dickerson (DV), Nina Franceschelli (SP) 2.

3B: Emelia Williams (SP).

Records: DV 5-15, 3-11; SP 8-11, 4-9

West Scranton 16, Scranton 3

At Scranton, Mia Keenan had two hits and three RBIs and Amelia Noll added two hits as West Scranton won a Lackawanna Division I game in six innings.

Finley Bittenbender had two hits and two RBIs for Scranton.

West Scranton 16, Scranton 3

West Scranton 622 105 0 — 16

Scranton 100 020 0 — 3

WP: Amelia Noll 6IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 5BB, 3SO

LP: Jordan Woyshnar 6IP, 8H, 16R, 8ER, 14BB, 1SO

2B: Mia Carachilo (SCR), Mia Keenan (WS).

Records: WS 8-11, 5-9; SCR 0-20, 0-14

Montrose 16, Carbondale Area 15

At Carbondale, Montrose scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to get past the host Chargerettes in Lackawanna Division III.

Myckenna Kublo had three hits and two RBIs for the Lady Meteors. Ally Legg and Chloe Smith each had two hits and Elizabeth Green had two RBIs.

Rori Esgro had two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Carbondale Area. Abby Carachillo and Emaleigh Bailey chipped in two hits and three RBIs apiece, Amethyst Kealoha added two hits and Alyssa Durkin two RBIs.

Montrose 16, Carbondale Area 15

Montrose 205 001 8 — 16

Carbondale Area 224 106 0 — 15

WP: Allison Jennings 7IP, 12H, 15R, 8ER, 7BB, 2SO

LP: Riley Pietrowski 7IP, 10H, 16R, 3ER, 6BB, 8SO

2B: Chloe Smith (MON), Rori Esgro (CAR) 2.

HR: Rori Esgro (CAR).

Records: MON 10-8, 9-5; CAR 9-9, 7-5