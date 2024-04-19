Thursday preps: Maharishi sweeps Fairfield in crosstown tennis

Apr. 19—FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Maharishi girls tennis team remained perfect on the season, sweeping past Fairfield in a crosstown showdown between the schools.

Poojita Mukadam and Daira Valls Blazquez each secured 6-0, 6-0 sweeps in singles play for the Pioneers while returning state qualifier Ishita Mukadam added a 6-1, 6-3 win over Natalie Steele in the No. 1 singles match. Ria Altynska-Ross won the No. 3 singles match for Maharishi 6-1 and 6-2, Aparajita Kalra added a 6-4, 6-2 win in the No. 5 match while Joyce Wang pulled away down the stretch to secure a 7-5, 6-2 win in the No. 6 singles match over Una Carter.

Doubles play saw a competitive battle for the win in the second of the three matches between the Pioneers and Trojans. Altynska-Ross and Kalra edged Steels and Mareyn Dunkin, 8-6, to help complete the 9-0 MSAE win.

"There were good battles up and down the lineup," Maharishi head girls tennis coach Lawrence Eyre said. "The No. 2 doubles match, featuring four players in their first season of tennis, was back and forth with impressive shot-making the whole way."

Fairfield Maharishi (4-0) heads to Fort Madison Invitational on Saturday. Fairfield (4-2) hosts Burlington in a Southeast Conference dual on Monday.