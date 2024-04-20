Thunder vs. Pelicans: Full 2024 first round playoff series schedule announced

The NBA released its entire playoff schedule on Wednesday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the New Orleans Pelicans in a first-round series of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

The first-seeded Thunder will try to win their first playoff series win since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans captured the eighth seed in their play-in tournament win over the Sacramento Kings. Zion Williamson will likely be out most of the series with a hamstring strain.

The full first-round series is below:

Game 1: Sunday, April 21, 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, April 24, 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT

Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 2:30 p.m. CT on TNT

Game 4: Monday, April 29

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1

Game 6: Friday, May 3

Game 7: Sunday, May 5

The Thunder will host Game 1 and 2 while going on the road for Game 3 and Game 4. They return home for a possible Game 5 and Game 7 while going on the road for Game 6. Tip-off times and broadcast information for the series’ final four games will be announced later.

