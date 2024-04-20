Advertisement

Thunder vs. Pelicans: Full 2024 first round playoff series schedule announced

Clemente Almanza
·1 min read

The NBA released its entire playoff schedule on Wednesday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the New Orleans Pelicans in a first-round series of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

The first-seeded Thunder will try to win their first playoff series win since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans captured the eighth seed in their play-in tournament win over the Sacramento Kings. Zion Williamson will likely be out most of the series with a hamstring strain.

The full first-round series is below:

  • Game 1: Sunday, April 21, 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT

  • Game 2: Wednesday, April 24, 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT

  • Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 2:30 p.m. CT on TNT

  • Game 4: Monday, April 29

  • Game 5: Wednesday, May 1

  • Game 6: Friday, May 3

  • Game 7: Sunday, May 5

The Thunder will host Game 1 and 2 while going on the road for Game 3 and Game 4. They return home for a possible Game 5 and Game 7 while going on the road for Game 6. Tip-off times and broadcast information for the series’ final four games will be announced later.

