Thunder’s Mark Daigneault Wins NBCA Coach of the Year

Mark Daigneault earned what could be the first of many honors headed the Thunder’s way for their incredible season.

The 39 year old Daigneault was named National Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year. Daigneault led the Thunder to a 57-25 record en route to the top seed in the Western Conference. His Thunder are the youngest one seed in NBA history.

The award is voted on by his coaching peers across the NBA.

Daigneault has been OKC’s head coach since 2020 and improved on their win total from last season by 17 games. Prior to that, he led the OKC Blue of the G-League for five seasons.

OKC opens the playoffs Sunday, April 21st at home.

