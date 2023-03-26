Throwback uniform concept art designed by Seahawks fan

The Seattle Seahawks are finally giving the 12th Man what they have been pining for, for years. In 2023, the Seahawks will finally wear their iconic throwback uniforms. Seattle officially announced the return of the beloved royal blue and silver threads during their November showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Seahawks could even wear them twice this coming season.

The excitement of wearing throwbacks for the first time in what feels like a football lifetime has 12’s everywhere abuzz with excitement. One such fan, Sami Jarjour, founder of Sports On Tap Seattle, shared some interesting concept art of some modified Seahawks throwback uniforms.

Initially, Jarjour asked if fans would prefer a home or away style throwback uniform.

We all know the Seahawks are brining back the throwbacks this year. Which would you rather see if they only do one? The white or the blue? I say that blue. (I really think we should go back to the colorway for good) pic.twitter.com/h1spdqDRs0 — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) March 23, 2023

Considering Seattle is the only team in the NFL to have never worn white jerseys at home, it seems more likely the Seahawks will be rocking the royal blues in 2023. However, Jarjour took it a step further and asked fans online if they would like a modified “throwback” in green instead of blue.

Green throwback Seahawks jerseys. Fire or no? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nj1wZsKgVn — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) March 22, 2023

Whatever Seattle is planning for their eventual throwback game(s), it’s safe to say it will be a sellout crowd at Lumen Field when it occurs.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire