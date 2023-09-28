Advertisement

Throwback Thursday: Top plays from Alabama’s last trip to Starkville

Stacey Blackwood
·1 min read

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will look to recreate some of the magic from the team’s last trip to Starkville when they took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 49-9 in 2021.

The Alabama defense suffocated Will Rogers and the Mississippi State offense, holding the Bulldogs to under 300 yards and just nine points.

Will Anderson Jr. dominated the offensive line of the Bulldogs racking up four sacks in the contest.

Offensively, Alabama was led by quarterback Bryce Young who threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns while completing over 70% of his pass attempts.

On this edition of Throwback Thursday, we will look back at some of the top plays from Alabama’s emphatic win over the Bulldogs in Starkville.

Bryce Young connects with John Metchie

Jordan Battle with a pick six

Roydell Williams trucks a Bulldog defender for a big play

Brian Robinson with a long touchdown reception

Traeshon Holden gets involved

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire