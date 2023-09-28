Throwback Thursday: Top plays from Alabama’s last trip to Starkville

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will look to recreate some of the magic from the team’s last trip to Starkville when they took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 49-9 in 2021.

The Alabama defense suffocated Will Rogers and the Mississippi State offense, holding the Bulldogs to under 300 yards and just nine points.

Will Anderson Jr. dominated the offensive line of the Bulldogs racking up four sacks in the contest.

Offensively, Alabama was led by quarterback Bryce Young who threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns while completing over 70% of his pass attempts.

On this edition of Throwback Thursday, we will look back at some of the top plays from Alabama’s emphatic win over the Bulldogs in Starkville.

Bryce Young connects with John Metchie

46 Days till Alabama Football 🐘🔥 John Metchie with a 46-Yard Touchdown vs Mississippi State 😁🔥 pic.twitter.com/q4li81lwlG — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) July 19, 2022

Jordan Battle with a pick six

JORDAN BATTLE SAID GIMME 🤬 BAMA IS ROLLIN’ WITH A PICK SIX!!pic.twitter.com/nJwJA1DNSc — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2021

Roydell Williams trucks a Bulldog defender for a big play

Roydell Williams just trucked a Mississippi State DB pic.twitter.com/l3d8KyC4se — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) October 17, 2021

Brian Robinson with a long touchdown reception

Being able to catch the ball in the backfield brings another level to Brian Robinson game #RollTide #RBU #BuiltByBama 🐘 pic.twitter.com/nT7dBfkw4w — Alabama Rydeouts (@MarvinBama16) October 21, 2021

Traeshon Holden gets involved

Happy birthday to Alabama WR Traeshon Holden! (@Traeski11) pic.twitter.com/o64EZ7BymS — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) August 12, 2022

