Three Vols earn All-SEC football honors

Defensive lineman James Pearce Jr., running back Jaylen Wright and offensive lineman Cooper Mays earned All-Southeastern Conference honors for Tennessee in 2023.

Pearce Jr. earned First-Team All-SEC honors from coaches and media. He recorded 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and a team-high 15 quarterback hurries during the regular-season.

Wright was named second-team all-conference by the Associated Press. He recorded 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 137 rushing attempts during the regular-season.

Mays was a second-team all-conference selection by the Associated Press. Tennessee’s offensive line was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is awarded to the best offensive line in the country.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire