Three unheralded free agents pitchers who could be difference makers

The 2017-2018 free agent class pales in comparison to the historically deep class that’s coming next winter. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t good players available or difference-making deals to be found on the open market.

We wouldn’t necessarily say this winter’s class is filled with hidden gems. Just about every one of the 184 players on Jeff Passan’s Ultimate Free Agent Tracker has established himself in MLB. But the truth is, once you get past the first dozen or so the list goes from marquee names to journeymen. That means most this winter’s signings will fall under the category of unheralded, rather than headline news.

Those are the guys we’ll be focused on here. Good but often overlooked players with good upside, be it short-term or long-term, who we think will immediately boost whichever team signs them. Today, we’ll look at three pitchers who fit that bill. On Sunday, we’ll look at three unheralded hitters in the same mold.

You won’t find any predictions or rumors about where there these players might go. We’ll just explain why we think the signing team could end up very happy they made the deal.

Mike Minor, relief pitcher

One of the best stories in MLB is about to get even better. Minor, a 29-year-old left-hander, enjoyed a career resurrection with the Kansas City Royals after wondering if his career might be over. Shoulder issues wiped out his 2015 and 2016 seasons entirely, and the truth is before that he’d yet to really establish himself as anything special while spending four-plus seasons in the Atlanta Braves organization.

When the Royals signed Minor before the 2016, they allowed him to focus on getting healthy before offering an opportunity that has changed his career. A reliever in 2017, Minor became a reliable and versatile arm for Ned Yost, appearing in 65 games. Better yet, Minor was very effective, posting a 2.55 ERA and a career best 10.2 strikeouts per nine.