Three Throws with Scho: Talking Tua

It has become more and more difficult to make sense of the 2021 NFL season.

About a month ago, there was a case to be made that the Los Angeles Rams were the best team in football.

That case is much tougher to make at the moment.

Then it was the Tennessee Titans. Well, without Derrick Henry that offense has struggled, and the Indianapolis Colts are that object in their rear-view mirror.

Yet that has made for a fascinating season to watch unfold, and that extends to the quarterback position. After all, your Week 12 leader in NFL Passer Rating?

Mac Jones.

Yes, it was that kind of week at the quarterback position. Maybe it was all the turkey…

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Thanksgiving drew to a close with the Buffalo Bills handing the New Orleans Saints down in the Superdome. Josh Allen, despite throwing a pair of interceptions, finished the night completing 23 of 28 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns.

So while the New England Patriots might be the hot team in the AFC East at the moment — along with the Miami Dolphins, who we will get to in a moment — it is hard to count Allen and the Bills out.

In this breakdown we’ll discuss back-shoulder throws, anticipation and manipulation:

Let's shake off the turkey and go three throws with Josh Allen. *The back-shoulder ball

*Anticipation on the backside stop route

*Manipulation in the vertical passing game pic.twitter.com/Q316z4nBDD — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 26, 2021

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Josh Allen was not the only quarterback to feast on the holiday. Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders put together an impressive outing of his own, completing 24 of 39 passes for 373 yards and a touchdown as the Raiders outlasted the Dallas Cowboys in overtime.

An area where Carr has improved as a passer? Pocket movement. His ability to move and slide in the pocket was on display against the Cowboys, and is featured heavily in these three plays, along with newly-acquired wide receiver DeSean Jackson:

Three throws from Derek Carr, three receptions from DeSean Jackson. With a heavy emphasis on pocket movement and footwork. pic.twitter.com/bPkMpZfCRC — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 29, 2021

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Only time will tell if the result Sunday tells us more about the Cincinnati Bengals or the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it is hard to ignore the Bengals’ 41-10 shellacking of the Steelers from this past weekend. Joe Burrow completed 20 of 24 throws for 190 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception, in the 31-point victory.

This breakdown dives into a perfectly-layered throw, his eyes on a slant/flat concept, and timing in the passing game. We also see a lot of Tee Higgins, who could be a breakout candidate down the stretch as defenses pay more attention to Ja’Marr Chase:

Three throws from Joe Burrow against the Steelers *Layered throw on third and long

*Eyes on slant/flat

*Timing and rhythm pic.twitter.com/mb4vvLl42U — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

While rumors swirl about the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the team has been stacking wins. That continued this weekend, as the Packers took care of business against a Los Angeles Rams team that is struggling.

Rodgers hit on 28 of 45 passes in the win, for 307 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Perhaps most dangerous for the rest of the league? He seems to have found his deep ball groove back. This video dives into that and more:

Three throws from Aaron Rodgers as the Packers take care of the Rams at Lambeau *Throwing against the drop

*A great design leads to a big play

*Arch and rainbow pic.twitter.com/G1g3RB8hb5 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 29, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa

(ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST)

Do not look now, but the Miami Dolphins might be back in the mix for the playoffs.

The story is likely their defense, which has shut down both the Baltimore Ravens and the Carolina Panthers in recent weeks. But for his part, Tua Tagovailoa has been playing good football. He completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Panthers, eclipsing the 80% completion mark for the second straight week.

This video dives into his ball placement and decision making, as well as the ability of rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle:

Three throws from Tua to Waddle as the Dolphins take care of the Panthers: *Posting up for six

*Maintaining speed on the crosser

*A big third down conversion pic.twitter.com/cjdYpwT4Jm — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 29, 2021

