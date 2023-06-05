Three-star safety includes Tar Heels in top 8

Mack Brown and the UNC football program took a step forward in the recruitment for a three-star safety here in early June.

Fuquay Varina, North Carolina native Malcolm Ziglar made a big update to his recruitment by cutting his list of 26 offers down to a top 8. Ziglar took to Twitter to reveal that he is focusing on Clemson, Notre Dame, South Carolina, North Carolina, Penn State, Kentucky, East Carolina, and Appalachian State.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound safety plays at Fuquay-Varina High School and is considered one of the top players in the state of North Carolina for the 2024 recruiting class.

Ziglar is ranked No. 282 nationally, the No. 26 safety and No. 7 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire