Three losers from Auburn’s win over Akron

Nobody lost on Saturday night except for Akron.

Maybe Alabama fans as well. Auburn is looking like the second-best team in the SEC West right now and that does not bode well for the Crimson Tide, who travel to Jordan-Hare at the end of the season.

Every player that touched the ball for Auburn looked fantastic Saturday night. Bo Nix, Tank Bigsby, Shaun Shivers, the receivers, and even the tight ends got involved. The defense was just as clean. No major mistakes, a great pass rush, and good sideline-to-sideline pass coverage.

Keeping that in mind, here are three “losers” from last nights dominating 60-10 performance over Akron

1. Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz

Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz missed out. This Mike Bobo offense would have been absolutely perfect for them. Auburn's passing game would have been elevated to another level had Schwartz and Williams been able to stick around. It's sad to no longer see the duo in orange and blue.

2. Bo Nix's haters

Yes, it was Akron, but Nix looked the most comfortable he's ever looked in-game. There's no way to criticize 20 for 22 and three touchdowns, regardless of the opponent. His completion percentage (91%) set a single-game Auburn record, previously held by Jarret Stidham (32 of 37 against Mercer in 2017). Obviously, Nix won't be able to have efficient stats as he did against Akron when SEC play hits. But he's now proven that he has the ability to be that kind of quarterback. I'm excited to see this passing offense continue to develop under Nix as the season progresses.

3. The rest of the SEC

LSU lost to UCLA in embarrassing fashion. Texas A&M struggled to put Kent State away, with new Aggies QB Haynes King throwing three interceptions in the process. It took Arkansas three and a half quarters to pull away from Rice. Mississippi State was down 31-14 to Louisiana Tech and had to come back. Here's an overreaction for you. Auburn is the clear-cut second-best team in the SEC West. If Auburn's passing game steps up and the pass rush is as formidable as it was against Akron, watch out. Just a reminder that Auburn gets their two most difficult opponents in Georgia and Alabama at home.

