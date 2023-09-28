Three Iowa State Cyclones to know for Saturday’s matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma returns home after starting their Big 12 campaign on the road against a tough Cincinnati team in a game they won 20-6. They’ll be under the lights for a primetime kick against the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 1-1 Big 12).

This isn’t the same Iowa State team that Oklahoma had some very close contests with a few years ago. However, Matt Campbell is an excellent coach and will have his guys ready to play hard.

Oklahoma is in a prime spot to look ahead to their monumental matchup with Texas next weekend. But for that game to mean nearly as much as it can, Oklahoma, like Texas, needs to take care of business this weekend.

Players have reiterated that they look at themselves as 0-0 every week, which must be displayed on Saturday night.

Who are some of the Iowa State names Oklahoma will need to be on the lookout for? We took the liberty of listing the three players to know below.

1. Rocco Becht, QB

Rocco Becht is Iowa State’s young starting quarterback. He’s a talented player. Upon further review, he probably has a higher ceiling than a few of the Iowa State quarterbacks of the past, and here’s a big reason why: He can evade pressure like no other.

According to Pro Football Focus, Becht is the #1 QB in evading pressure in Football Bowl Subdivision (out of 149 qualified QBs).

He has been sacked just once on 39 defensive pressures (2.6% of pressures). If you adjust for that pressure, he has a completion percentage of 80 percent, which is fifth in the nation.

That tells us a few things:

1. He’ll be hard to rattle and bring down for sacks.

2. Coverage could be the difference.

3. Spying the QB and maintaining containment will be huge.

4. This Iowa State offensive line is not good.

He’s a talented young QB who can be a thorn in Oklahoma’s side if they aren’t disciplined enough.

2. Jeremiah Cooper, Free Safety

Iowa State defensive coordinator John Heacock is one of college football’s best defensive minds. He took the 3-3-5 defense and added his special sauce, which works well for Iowa State.

They’ve routinely fielded some of the more formidable defenses in the nation against the pass. For an Oklahoma team whose best method of moving the ball is through the air right now, Jeff Lebby and this Sooners offense will have to lock in.

One of the players they’ll need to be mindful of is sophomore safety Jeremiah Cooper.

Cooper is a ballhawk already amassing three interceptions (one he returned for a touchdown and has two other passes defended. His play and production make him a talented defensive back who Heacock trusts.

He’ll be a significant factor for the Cyclones trying to cover the middle of the field to force Dillon Gabriel and this offense to win outside the numbers.

3. Jaylin Noel, Wide Receiver

Iowa State has some sneaky talented receivers for quarterback Rocco Becht to throw to. Jaylin Noel is under six feet, but he’s a dynamic guy in this offense.

Against Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys, he caught eight passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Last year, Noel had 60 catches for 572 yards and three touchdowns. He’s a pivotal member of this offense. Forcing some of the other Cyclone pass catchers to beat them should be a point of emphasis for the Oklahoma defense this weekend.

