Three bold predictions for Wisconsin’s Week 2 clash with Eastern Michigan

Wisconsin has the chance to bounce back on Saturday following an aggravating Week 1 loss to Penn State.

Standing in their way is Eastern Michigan at Camp Randall, a team that on paper the Badgers should be able to handle on both sides of the ball. Eastern Michigan comes to Madison by way of the MAC conference,

This will be the fourth matchup between the two teams, with Wisconsin holding a 3-0 advantage in the series. For an offense that struggled mightily against the Nittany Lions, all eyes will be on the unit to string together scores while facing a defense that they should be able to handle.

While being nearly four touchdown favorites over the Eagles, a Badger win is less of a question than how the Badgers will look overall. Here are three bold predictions for what we will see on Saturday:

Wisconsin has two 100-yard rushers

Transfer RB Chez Mellusi was one of the lone bright spots for a Wisconsin offense that struggled against Penn State. Expect the former Clemson back to again carry the load, but also for Isaac Guerendo and/or Jalen Berger to be right behind him. Eastern Michigan allowed 105 yards on the ground in their Week 1 win over St. Francis (PA), and since the Badgers should be up for a majority of the contest expect that number to more than double on Saturday. Also, expect a bounce back performance from the offensive line to help spur the running attack.

Wisconsin's defense scores multiple defensive touchdowns

Outside of a few big plays allowed by the secondary, Jim Leonhard's defense was nearly perfect in Week 1. Jack Sanborn looked like one of the best LB's in the country, the defensive line controlled the trenches despite new faces, and the Badgers were able to stall most of what Penn State wanted to do in the run game. Now you throw an Eastern Michigan team that struggled to throw the ball in Week 1 until former Wisconsin commit Ben Bryant came in at QB, and you have a recipe for turnovers. Specifically once the Eagles play from behind in this one, expect Wisconsin's defense to turn up the pressure and force takeaways.

We see Chase Wolf throw a TD pass

No, this is not meant to say he comes in for strategy reasons but rather to say once Wisconsin is firmly in control the Badgers turn to Chase Wolf at QB for a few drives. Wolf had a solid summer, and should get a chance if the score is out of hand. Expect him to look sharp if given that opportunity.

