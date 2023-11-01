Thoughts on Notre Dame football after first College Football Playoff rankings

If you haven’t seen, Notre Dame football was ranked as the No. 15 team in the country in the first college football playoff rankings of this season.

This ranking is lower than both of the major polls, three spots below the Coaches and AP. They are the second highest ranked 2-loss team, behind, ugh, LSU.

It’s a solid spot, which gives Notre Dame more than enough hope that they can finish this year on a high note and make a big time bowl.

The rankings are so fresh, but I have plenty of Irish thought’s on them. Find out what has crossed my mind initially below.

The loss to Louisville stings even more

The Cardinals are ranked No. 13, and you have to believe that if the Irish prevailed, they’d be ranked much higher. My guess would be around where they’re ranked in both major polls. That hiccup still continues to haunt Notre Dame. How about it’s other one…

Ohio State was a good loss

It should have been a win, but again, we can’t continue to lament about the past. However, I will here, but that’s only due to the fact that they are ranked at the top. Notre Dame went toe-to-toe with Ohio State and the game very well could have gone its way. Now it becomes a good loss, with the win over the USC being…

A good win, but not…

Check out the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through Saturday, October 28. Where does your team rank as we head into the month of November? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/ae9MqZUomE — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) October 31, 2023

Great. It definitely was not enough for the Irish to stand out over LSU. Like the Irish, the Brian Kelly led Tigers have two losses, one to No. 4 Florida State and No. 10 Ole Miss. Those losses trump the Irish’s, which is so odd to look at it that way. It’s the reality of the rankings, and may or may not make a difference as the season continues.

New Year’s Six bowl is still within reach

It’s not about where you start, it’s where you finish. Is this the ideal ranking for the Irish. Certainly not, but they have a brand name that typically sells out big time bowls. Some of the conference affiliations will knock some of the teams ahead of Notre Dame out of contention. The Irish could very well be playing in another NY6 game in late December.

Expect chaos

Why do I believe that? Well, there are five undefeated teams, we know at least one of them will lose as Ohio State visits Michigan. Will the other four is the question. Washington and Georgia have a very difficult remaining schedules, each with three ranked teams in-a-row left. Florida State has it pretty easy, so it would be a big upset if they lost another regular season game. None of this will propel the Irish into the top four, but they could benefit and make a NY6 bowl game.

