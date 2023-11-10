'We thought it was over': James Madison comeback late in regulation stuns Kent State

Kent State guard Jalen Sullinger, shown here during Monday's game against Malone, hit seven 3s and scored a career-high 30 points in Thursday's 113-108 double overtime loss to James Madison.

KENT — Congratulatory texts awaited Kent State men's basketball coach Rob Senderoff after he walked off the court.

There was just one problem. Thursday's game against James Madison wasn't over when they were sent.

Look, who could blame anyone who reached out to Senderoff for jumping the gun? The Golden Flashes had a five-point lead with 3.8 seconds left. What could happen?

Everything.

The Dukes somehow, someway tied the game at the end of regulation and went on to stun the Flashes 113-108 in double overtime. The loss stopped Kent State's 23-game win streak at the MAC Center.

"We just didn't finish the game," Senderoff said. "We thought it was over when it wasn't over."

It was a costly lesson for the Flashes, who sat on the brink of beating a team that upset Michigan State on Monday.

Chris Payton Jr.'s two free throws with 3.8 seconds left appeared to be enough. They increased Kent State's lead to 89-84.

Miraculously, the Dukes found a way to extend the game.

Noah Freidel caught a long inbounds pass from Julien Wooden and hit a 3 to make it 89-87. Time ran out, but the officials put 1.2 seconds back on the clock.

Then came the chaos.

Kent State's Reggie Bass was whistled for an offensive foul before the Flashes threw the ball inbounds. With the Dukes able to inbound under their own basket, Freidel broke free in the paint, caught a pass from Terrence Edwards Jr. and tied the game as time expired.

"It should have never come down to that," Flashes guard Giovanni Santiago said. " ... We relaxed and didn't pay attention to details. We needed to execute and finish the game."

Kent State regrouped and found a way to extend the game to a second overtime. A Payton dunk, a James Madison turnover and a Jalen Sullinger 3 with 10 seconds left tied it at 101-101.

There was no comeback in the second overtime. The Dukes ended the game on a 9-3 run.

"In a game like this, there are 30 plays you can point to," Senderoff said. "It's one block out here. It's one wasted possession there. It's one decision. We just have to get better from it.

"If we could have just finished the game in regulation, it would have been an awesome, awesome win. Obviously it's a disappointing, disappointing loss."

Sullinger hit seven 3s and scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Flashes. Payton finished with a double-double of 25 points and 17 rebounds. Bass scored 21 points. Santiago added 11 assists.

The Flashes don't have time to dwell over their lost opportunity against James Madison. A home date with Fresno State from the Mountain West awaits Saturday.

"We have a quick turnaround, and it's good to play again," Senderoff said. "We don't want to have this lingering for awhile."

