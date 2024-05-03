Thorpedo Anna goes wire-to-wire in 150th Kentucky Oaks for Lexington trainer Kenny McPeek

Thorpedo Anna went wire-to-wire to top a group of 14 fillies to win a historic 150th edition of the Grade 1, $1.5 million Longines Kentucky Oaks on Friday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

The Oaks — a 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies that is run the day before the Kentucky Derby at Churchill — was contested over a sloppy track after a day that was filled with rain and overcast skies. A downpour opened up over Churchill Downs just moments after the Oaks concluded.

Rain is also likely in the cards for Saturday’s 150th running of the Grade 1, $5 million Kentucky Derby.

Lexington-based trainer Kenny McPeek and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. now both own a Kentucky Oaks victory following Thorpedo Anna’s triumph.

McPeek had previously finished second on three occasions in the Oaks with Swiss Skydiver in 2020, Daddys Lil Darling in 2017 and Take Charge Lady in 2002.

Thorpedo Anna broke from post position 5 and led the whole way in her Oaks triumph. She drew well clear of the field during the stretch run after being part of a three-wide pack in the turn for home. She now has four wins in five career starts.

Hernandez described the closing moments of the race as a “magical moment” given the lead Thorpedo Anna had over the field and his ability to enjoy the scene that played out.

“I was pretty calm through it all,” added McPeek, the trainer.

Just F Y I was several lengths back in second. Regulatory Risk ran third. Ways and Means was fourth and Everland ran fifth.

# 5 Thorpedo Anna takes the 150th Kentucky Oaks!



#TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/7YfQcb1epS — TwinSpires Racing (@TwinSpires) May 3, 2024

The fractions from the Kentucky Oaks included running 1/4 of a mile in 22.87 seconds, 1/2 of a mile in 46.79 seconds, 3/4 of a mile in 1:11.75 and a full mile in 1:37.42.

“Good horses make our job easy,” said McPeek when asked about the fast fractions over the sloppy track.

McPeek downplayed the idea of Thorpedo Anna potentially running in the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, on May 18. But, he also acknowledged there’s not a ton of racing options for 3-year-old fillies and that he would consult Thorpedo Anna’s ownership about the horse’s next step.

Sired by Fast Anna and with Sataves as her dam, Thorpedo Anna was given 5-1 morning-line odds following last weekend’s post position draw. She went off at 4-1 odds in Friday’s race and now owns a garland of lilies for her winning efforts.

A dark bay/brown horse, Thorpedo Anna is owned by Brookdale Racing, Mark Edwards, Judy B. Hicks, and Magdalena Racing and was bred by Judy Hicks.

“She was always a tyrant at the farm,” Hicks said of Thorpedo Anna.

Thorpedo Anna entered the Oaks with career earnings of $584,363, an amount that will substantially increase following her big win.

Prior to the Kentucky Oaks, Thorpedo Anna ran second in the Grade 2 Golden Rod Stakes last November at Churchill Downs. She won her 2024 debut in the Grade 2 Fantasy Stakes in late March at Oaklawn Park.

The Oaks was the 11th race run as part of a 13-race card at Churchill Downs on Friday. Reported attendance for Oaks Day at Churchill Downs was 107,236 spectators.

Thorpedo Anna, left with Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. up, wins the 150th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on Friday.

