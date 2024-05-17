Thomas Tuchel confirms exit as Bayern Munich rejected again in hunt for new manager

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season (PA Wire)

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he will leave Bayern Munich this summer after the club failed to reach agreement with the manager to extend his time in charge.

Tuchel had announced in February that he was likely to leave the German club after a disappointing campaign that has seen them go trophyless for the first time in more than a decade.

But with a number of managerial candidates turning down Bayern’s advances, it was thought that the former Chelsea boss might reconsider and remain in Munich.

Tuchel has now made clear, though, that he will be departing the role after little more than a year in charge.

“This is my last press conference as FC Bayern manager,” Tuchel said ahead of his side’s final Bundesliga fixture against Hoffenheim.

“Our agreement from February still stands. We spoke about it again recently, but we did not reach an agreement.”

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich (Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen have romped to the German league title and look set to complete an undefeated Bundesliga season, with Bayern 15 points behind the champions and still needing a point to make certain of second place.

The Independent reported earlier this week that Tuchel might be willing to remain at the club provided he was given assurances over two key transfer targets in the summer.

But news that the 50-year-old will indeed be departing is a major blow after several possible replacements turned down Bayern’s interest.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Julen Lopetegui — set to be appointed at West Ham — have all reportedly said no to the club, while Ralf Rangnick has confirmed he declined after being sounded out about the vacancy.

Hansi Flick, who has been out of work since leaving the German national team, has been linked with a return to the club he guided to Champions League triumph in 2020.

Former Germany manager Hansi Flick has been linked with a return to Bayern (AP)

Tuchel, meanwhile, could be a target for Manchester United if the Old Trafford club elect to part ways with Erik ten Hag.