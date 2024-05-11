Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School’s Sarah Mueller Signs with Rockhurst University

JOPLIN, MO – Sarah Mueller of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School signed her letter of intent to run cross country and track for Rockhurst University on Friday.

Mueller, a multi sport athlete, qualified for state in cross country with a finish of 52nd place. Mueller would also be selected as first-team all state and all conference for basketball. On making the decision to choose Rockhurst, Mueller said it was a place that felt like home.

“Rockhurst had everything that I wanted,” said Mueller.

“They had a great academic program, and the running program was very welcoming and kind. I’m really excited for it.”

When discussing her family and friends, Mueller said she’s always had a strong support system.

“My parents, teammates, and coaches have always pushed me to be the best version of myself. I’m very grateful and thankful for all of them.”

Mueller said she plans to major in exercise science at Rockhurst, with hopes to become a physical therapist.

