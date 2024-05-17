Thomas Detry’s equipment at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club
A complete list of the golf equipment Thomas Detry is using this week at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky:
DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (9 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke 3HL (16.5 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 80 TX shaft
HYBRID: Callaway Epic Flash (18 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 100TX shaft
IRONS: Callaway Apex Pro (4), Apex MB (5-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: Callaway Jaws Raw (50 degrees), Jaws MD5 (54 degrees), Jaws Raw (58 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works #7
BALL: Callaway Chrome Tour