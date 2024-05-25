Third time is the charm for Goshen

MISHAWAKA — Clutch two-out hitting was on display Saturday by Goshen's baseball team in its Class 4-A sectional semifinal game against Northridge at Penn High School.

The RedHawks, who improved to 13-13, scored all of their runs with two outs in an 8-2 win over the Raiders.

A six-run second inning highlighted the day for Goshen. The RedHawks also scored a run in the first and fifth inning.

"It's a long time coming," said Goshen coach JJ DuBois about his team's two-out hitting. "It's something we've worked really hard on. Early on the year we weren't seeing the benefits of our hard work and the fruits of our labor. But in the last couple of games we've come through with two outs.

"We want to keep putting pressure on our opponents and put the ball in play. We also stress hitting the ball up the middle. Sometimes we get a little anxious when we get two strikes and swing at everything. It's important to keep things simple and hit the ball right towards the pitcher."

Kyan Miller's RBI single gave Goshen a 1-0 lead in the first inning. In the second, Quinn Landes' three-run triple gave the RedHawks a 6-0 lead. Also in the inning, Goshen got an RBI single from Bryson Wilson, a bases-loaded walk to Miller and an RBI double from Damian Castillo.

The offensive damage in the second could have been limited to one run. But instead Miller got a chance to come to the plate after a wild pitch on a third strike to preceding Goshen batter Braxton Cline.

"Collin was all over the strike zone," said Northridge coach Chad Gerard, whose team finishes at 13-15. "He was around 75-percent strikes. (Goshen) came out and hit the ball. Collin did everything we asked of him. He threw strikes and didn't walk guys. The just hit the ball all over the ball park.

"Also, a couple of unfortunate things happened to us (in the second). We had a dropped third strike where the ball bounced and got to the backstop. That would have been a third strike if we would have been able to corral that ball. They then hit that three-run triple with two outs. All credit to their hitters. They did a great job, especially during the first half of the game."

Cline's RBI single in the fifth extended the RedHawks' lead to 8-0.

Those runs were more than enough for Goshen starting pitcher Ryen Diaz.

Through four innings, Diaz was throwing a no-hitter. That bid was broken up by the Raiders' Kam Radeker to start the fifth inning. Radeker singled sharply to left field and Brecken Gawthrop followed with a double. Both would come home to score, as Northridge got a sacrifice fly from Jack Urbanski and an RBI single from Kaiden Miller.

Northridge could have scored more runs in the fifth, but were denied that opportunity after Landes made a great diving catch in right field for the third out.

In his complete game effort, Diaz tossed a four hitter, struck out four and walked three.

"Diaz did a great job," Gerard said. "He mixed his pitches up all around the zone. Their defense also did a great job of making plays. I tip my hat to them."

It was the second time this year that Diaz had faced Northridge. In Northridge's 6-5, 12 inning win during the regular season, Diaz pitched the final six innings. He struck out eight and walked three in that contest.

Goshen avenged two Northern Lakes Conference regular season losses to Northridge, as the Raiders also edged the RedHawks, 5-3.

DuBois felt his team was eager to play Northridge for the third time.

"That was big for us," the Goshen coach said about facing the Raiders for a third time. In a lot of sports, Northridge has taken it to us a lot. We lost two close games against them this year. The good thing was that our kids knew what they were capable of doing. It was nice to see them come out today with some aggression and not fear."

Wilson, Caelan Miller, Landes and Castillo each finished with two hits for the RedHawks. Radeker had two of Northridge's four hits.

------------

GOSHEN 8, NORTHRIDGE 2

Goshen;160;010;1—;8;11;0

Northridge;000;020;0—;2;4;1

Ryen Diaz (W); Collin Yoder (L), Braxton Nagy (2), Brayden Hoag (7).

Goshen: Hits — Bryson Wilson 2, Caelan Miller 2, Quinn Landes 2, Damian Castillo 2. 3B — Landes. 2B — Castillo. RBI — Landes 3, Kyan Miller 2. Runs — Wilson 2, Miller 2.

Northridge: Hits — Kam Radeker 2. 2B — Brecken Gawthrop. SB — Gawthrop 2.

Records: Goshen 13-13, Northridge 13-15.