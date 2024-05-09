Third-round pick Trey Benson gets 2 of his old college number

As of Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals had not announced their rookie uniform numbers yet, but their draft picks, rookie free agents and others will take the field starting Thursday for rookie minicamp.

While they have not announced them, they have been leaked or revealed.

Running back Trey Benson, selected in the third round with the 66th overall pick, will not get to wear the number he donned while at Florida State. However, he will wear one similar.

His number is No. 33.

He wore No. 3 while at Florida State. Of course, that number belongs to safety Budda Baker, so Benson definitely would not be able to wear that.

Instead, he gets to wear two threes, so it is kind of the same.

It reminds me of Larry Fitzgerald coming out of college. At that time, receivers could not wear single-digit numbers and he wore No. 1 in college while at Pitt. He chose No. 11 because the next best thing would be to have two number ones.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton, who left in free agency to join the Atlanta Falcons, last wore No. 33. It hasn’t been used by a running back since Kerwynn Williams from 2014-2017.

