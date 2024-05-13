What do you think of the new Guardians uniforms?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians are going to be rocking a fresh new look this week.

In partnership with Nike, the team unveiled their new City Connect uniforms Sunday.

The Guardians released the alternative looks on their social media platforms, with an accompanying video narrated by Shaker Heights’ own rapper/now-actor Kid Cudi.

#Guardians' 2024 Nike City Connect uniforms⬇️!

“CLE” script & numbers in a Guardians of Traffic statues art deco-type font. Pant/Jersey stripe = nod to early 90s teams. Unis to debut on Friday & will be worn on Friday home games.@fox8news #ForTheLandpic.twitter.com/d6Vw7gz78b — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 13, 2024

The team is also hosting a special celebration before their home game Friday to help roll out the new look. The event starts at 4 p.m. on Gateway Plaza.

Fan versions of the new threads go on sale Monday.

