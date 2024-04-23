Things to look forward to for Penn State Football in 2024

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Penn State football Blue-White game on April 13 resulted in team White shutting out team Blue 27-0.

The game showed things that can be improved and highlighted positive aspects of the team as fans look forward to the 2024 season.

Here are some things to look forward to from the Nittany Lions this season following the Blue-White Game:

4. Lookout for true freshman Quinton Martin

Martin rushed six times for 34 yards and two touchdowns in the Blue-White game. Martin, coming from Belle Vernon, was one of the top running backs in Pennsylvania who enrolled at Penn State in December.

“He’s an awesome kid,” said Head Coach James Franklin. “He’s learned the offense really well. I do think he’s got really good vision. But I think between now and West Virginia, he’s got a lot of work to do and I think he’ll do it. I think he’ll have a chance to be competing to be in that rotation in training camp.”

Martin received a lot of playing time at the Blue-White game because Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton did not play. Franklin said postgame that Singleton elected not to play and Allen had some “bumps and bruises” that kept him sidelined.

3. New technology for the coaches

Franklin and staff typically use headsets for games, but that is changing. The coaching staff will primarily use iPads next season, which they tried for the first time in Saturday’s game. Franklin said there were some complications which they will address before the start of the season.

“(It) wasn’t perfect, but there’s value in getting some reps of that in Beaver Stadium before the season,” Franklin said. “Had some issues with glare on the screen, so we’re going to have to look at how we can adjust those things.”

2. Drew Allar stayed consistent

In last season’s Blue-White game quarterback Drew Allar threw for 202 yards, which is exactly how many yards the junior posted in this year’s matchup. Allar threw for one touchdown to help the White team capture the victory.

1. Transfer A.J. Harris had a solid showing

In the fan’s first look at Georgia transfer A.J. Harris, the sophomore cornerback put up seven tackles, two of which were tackles for loss, and a pass breakup for the Blue team.

