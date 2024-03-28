They've got 10 games left. Here's how the Detroit Red Wings look for making the playoffs

The Detroit Red Wings can't do anything about their past — a seven-season playoff drought — but the more recent history — 10 losses in 13 games — has them in dire straits.

They head into Thursday's matchup at the Carolina Hurricanes having collected one point from the first two outings of a five-game trek that also has stops remaining against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss in Washington left the Wings still chasing the second wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference, with 79 points to 81 for the Capitals (who also have played one fewer game). The Wings have a three-point lead on the New Jersey Devils, and four points on the New York Islanders, who are the closest competitors battling to get above the line.

The shame of it is that the Wings have played two of their better road games this season on this trip, mostly minimizing risk and creating chances.

And this is where they should feel a tinge of regret: Had they played like that in Arizona on March 8 and at home against the Coyotes on March 14, the Wings almost certainly would not have lost in regulation both nights to one of the worst teams in the NHL. (The Coyotes were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday.)

Instead, here the Wings are, with a devil of a schedule ahead. The Hurricanes? They're battling the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division, and, for that matter, a chance at the league's best record. Similarly, the Panthers are neck-and-neck with the Boston Bruins for first in the Atlantic Division, and again, the league. The Lightning? They're four points up in holding the first wild-card spot and four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic — in good shape, but certainly far from clinched.

After the trip ends Monday, the Wings come home for a three-day break before hosting the aforementioned Rangers. April 7 brings the Buffalo Sabres back at Little Caesars Arena. The Sabres haven't been eliminated yet but even if they are by next week, they're going to make it hard on the Wings, as they have all season. Then the Capitals are in town on April 9, and they've certainly given notice they intend to advance. Since being routed, 8-3, at LCA on Feb. 27, the Caps have gone 9-4. The Wings, meanwhile, have gone 3-9-1 in that span, second-worst in the NHLand better only than the cellar-dwelling San Jose Sharks.

Then it's off to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins, whose playoff hopes are fading, on April 11. April 13 has the Wings in Toronto — maybe by then the Leafs will be locked into third place in the Atlantic and opt to rest a star or two.

The Wings wrap up the regular season with a home-and-home with the Montreal Canadiens, playing at LCA on April 15 and at Bell Centre the next night. The NHL continues on till the 18th, and the 17th has the Lightning hosting the Leafs, and the Islanders hosting the Penguins.

That is, overall, a challenging schedule to have left with so much on the line. The Capitals' remaining schedule includes playing in Toronto, two home games against the Bruins, as well as the Hurricanes and Lightning. The Philadelphia Flyers, who could cede third place in the Metropolitan to the Capitals and thus end up as Detroit's top competitor for the second wild card, have dates left against both New York teams as well as Washington, but also play Montreal (twice), as well as Columbus and Chicago, all teams well out of the playoff chase.

When March began, the Wings were in a good position, sitting in the first wild-card spot. Now April is nearly here, and they're faced with needing to get back inside the playoff picture, and then staying there. It is possible, but they've played well both games on this trip and only banked one point. That is how hard it is going to be.

