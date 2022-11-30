'There's not a weakness': Purdue faces tough Michigan defense in Big Ten title game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Six Big Ten teams rank among the top 18 in the nation in total defense.

Purdue played five of those teams, posting a 2-3 record. And while the Boilermakers have faced some of the league’s top defenses, Saturday’s opponent is likely the best of the bunch.

Michigan is No. 2 nationally, allowing an average of 262.2 yards and ranks third in scoring defense, giving up 12.7 points. Only two teams – Maryland and Ohio State – have scored more than 20 points against the Wolverines’ defense this season.

That’s what Purdue's offense must battle Saturday (8 p.m. ET, FOX) in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Michigan's Mike Morris was named the league's top defensive lineman earlier this week after registering 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Morris missed the win over Illinois and was limited in last week's Big Ten-East clinching victory over Ohio State. Defensive tackle Mazi Smith is also a force, earning first-team honors.

“There’s not a weakness that you can find watching film,” co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm said Tuesday. “Solid upfront, good linebackers and they cover in the back end. They really have it all. They’re up there with the best we’ve played since we’ve been here.”

The last time the Boilermakers played Michigan, which visited Ross-Ade Stadium in 2017, they generated only 189 total yards during a 28-10 loss. Purdue needed a trick play to set up its only touchdown and led 10-7 at halftime. The Boilermakers were 0-for-12 on third down and rushed for 30 yards on that September day.

Clearly, those numbers must significantly improve for Purdue to pull off a surprise and possibly upend the College Football Playoff pecking order.

Staying on the field has been a problem throughout Purdue’s history against Michigan. In the last four meetings, the Boilermakers have converted only 6 of 53 on third down. That’s 11%.

What happened over the last 13 years has little to do with Saturday’s game, but you get the idea of how dominant the Wolverines have been against Purdue, which isn’t the only offense to endure problems moving the ball.

But Illinois and its running game generated 148 yards and nearly pulled off the upset three weeks ago. Maybe that provides a blueprint for Devin Mockobee and the offensive line.

The Boilermakers have been at their best this season when they feature balance, posting a 6-1 record when rushing for at least 100 yards and totaling more than 150 through the air.

“Upfront is going to be a challenge,” Brian Brohm said. “They play physical and fast. They have a lot of guys that rotate so basically they’re fresh the whole time. We’re going to have to do some things to make sure we have time to do the things we want to do.”

Of the top Big Ten defenses the Boilermakers faced, Iowa locked down quarterback Aidan O’Connell and the offense. Purdue managed only a field goal in the 21-point loss.

But in the other matchups, the Boilermakers averaged nearly 400 yards and 25 points against Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Penn State. But can they reach that level against the Wolverines, who’ve given up more than 400 yards only once and that was against Ohio State’s dynamic offense?

“If Devin gets going and our running game is working, our passing game will work that much more,” tight end Payne Durham said. “Our offensive line has played great and knows the challenge we’re up against.”

It’s no secret the Boilermakers will look to their offensive stars to carry the load – O’Connell, Durham, Mockobee and receiver Charlie Jones. But the other playmakers will have opportunities to emerge and could make a difference.

“They’ll have some one-on-one shots, and they have to be ready to make the play,” Brian Brohm said.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Can Purdue upset Michigan in Big Ten football championship game?