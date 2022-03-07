The Rush: Tatum drops 54, Boston fans taunt Kyrie, Big Baby gets booted

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Ariel Epstein. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, March 7, 2022, and here’s what Ariel’s cookin’ up:

The Boston Celtics got the 126-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday

Jayson Tatum dropped 54 points and tied Larry Bird with the most 50-point games in Celtics history with four

During the 4th quarter, Boston fans taunted Kyrie Irving with a “Kyrie sucks” chant, resulting in Irving making an unexpected analogy about Celtics fans

Another former Celtic, Glen “Big Baby” Davis was kicked out of his seat on live TV while rocking a “respect the logo” t-shirt

The Women’s College Basketball SEC Championship game was insane as Kentucky upset South Carolina

PLUS: March Madness is practically here so be sure to check out Yahoo Sports' Tourney Pick’em 25-thousand dollar Best Bracket Contest !