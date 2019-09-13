The Rush: Sam Darnold may have kissed the Jets AFC East title hopes goodbye

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, September 13th, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The Bucs beat the Panthers in a football game so ugly, it was mercifully delayed half an hour by weather that also broke all but two of the NFL Network’s cameras.

The Jets can probably kiss their AFC East title hopes goodbye after quarterback Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis and will miss several games.

Odell Beckham Jr. remembers the low blow the Browns put on him in a 2017 game. And yesterday, he accused Jets DC Gregg Williams of ordering the hit.

Jimmy Butler may be playing his home games next year in the Bang Bros Center after the company submitted a $10 million bid for the naming rights.



THE RUSH will be back next week.