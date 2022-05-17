  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rush: NBA’s level of petty rising: Pat Bev vs. CP3, Lil Wayne vs. Luka & Cuban

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Patrick Beverley
    Patrick Beverley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chris Paul
    Chris Paul
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Damian Lillard
    Damian Lillard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Barnes
    Matt Barnes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday May 17, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley made the rounds on ESPN on Monday, saying Suns star Chris Paul should have been benched AND called the future hall of famer a ‘cone’ on defense

  • Matt Barnes and Trailblazers PG Damian Lillard came to CP3’s defense

  • Mavericks owner Mark Cuban got his revenge for Lil Wayne’s Tweet disparaging Luka Doncic

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Recommended Stories