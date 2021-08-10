The Rush: Luka gets the bag, while Lamar avoids the jab

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up::

Luka Doncic will sign a $207 million extension with the Dallas Mavericks

The Washington Wizards - Indiana Pacers Summer League game was postponed due to COVID contact tracing

Lamar Jackson is non-committal on taking the vaccine after getting COVID-19 for the second time