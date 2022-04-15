The Rush: If Elon Musk buys Twitter, Tom Brady wants ‘combine photo’ removed

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, April 15, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry is expected to play in Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets

If Elon Musk is successful in his bid to buy Twitter, Tom Brady has asked him to get the infamous shirtless combine photo removed from the platform

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has bought a home in Denver for $25 million, which is a record for the Colorado city

PLUS: Stephen Curry doubles down on being all set when it comes to potentially playing with LeBron James

