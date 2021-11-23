The Rush: Bucs beat down Giants, Taysom Hill makes bank, OBJ bags Bitcoin

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, November 23, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Rob Gronkowski returned and Mike Evans broke the Bucs all-time TD record in Tampa’s win over the Giants on MNF

Saints jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill signed a unique extension where he’ll make a lot more money if he can become New Orleans full-time quarterback

Odell Beckham Jr. will receive the remainder of his 2021 salary from the Rams in bitcoin

The NFL is facing pressure from Congress after refusing to provide materials from their “investigation” into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team

We have the fallout from the Lakers - Piston kerfuffle as LeBron James will be suspended one game while Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for two