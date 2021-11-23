The Rush: Bucs beat down Giants, Taysom Hill makes bank, OBJ bags Bitcoin
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Tuesday, November 23, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
Rob Gronkowski returned and Mike Evans broke the Bucs all-time TD record in Tampa’s win over the Giants on MNF
Saints jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill signed a unique extension where he’ll make a lot more money if he can become New Orleans full-time quarterback
Odell Beckham Jr. will receive the remainder of his 2021 salary from the Rams in bitcoin
The NFL is facing pressure from Congress after refusing to provide materials from their “investigation” into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team
We have the fallout from the Lakers - Piston kerfuffle as LeBron James will be suspended one game while Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for two
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .