The official unofficial All-Bubble Awards ballot, starring Damian Lillard and Devin Booker

The NBA will announce two All-Seeding Games teams and a Player of the Seeding Games prior to the start of Game 1 of the Western Conference play-in series Saturday afternoon. There is no precedent for this, and let us hope there is never one again, so there is no guideline for how those teams should and will be picked.

We do know the awards will be voted on by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters on site in the Orlando bubble. I am not one of them, but I refuse to let that stop me from forcing my terrible takes on you.

These picks are based on what I’ll call The Spirit of the Bubble. You get bonus points for playing your backside off — in meaningful or meaningless games, but especially with playoff contention and seeding on the line. And even more points if you played every game in must-win mode. If you owned a night over this two-week enterprise, you warranted consideration. If you stole the show entirely, you are in. And you lose points for mailing it in or head-butting dudes. Narratives are as important as statistics in Walt Disney World.

Feel free to let me know who else belongs on this list. This is supposed to be fun. Without further ado ...

All-Seeding Games First Team

The numbers: 37.6 points (50/44/89 shooting splits), 9.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 41.7 minutes a game

Lillard played every game of the restart under enormous pressure and came as close to perfection as possible. He sparked a 24-point comeback to steal a fleeting lead in the final two minutes of a loss to the Boston Celtics and missed two potential game-winning free throws with 18 seconds left in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Those were Portland’s only blemishes. Lillard responded to his missed free throws with 154 points in his final three games, putting the Blazers in the driver’s seat for the West’s final playoff seed.

The numbers: 30.5 points (50/31/94 shooting splits), 6 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 33.8 minutes a game

Booker’s inspiring effort almost defied the odds. Nobody gave the Suns a chance. They had no business even being in Orlando, and yet they finished 8-0, coming within a Caris LeVert game-winning attempt of making the play-in series. Granted, Phoenix had some schedule luck, but the franchise had not won more than six consecutive games since Steve Nash led them to 10 straight in 2010. The Suns would have been toast without Booker — specifically, his buzzer-beater over Clippers stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

The numbers: 30 points (48/30/80 shooting splits), 10.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists in 35.5 minutes a game

When you are drawing favorable comparisons to Larry Bird at the age of 21, you are doing everything right. Doncic’s 34-20-12 triple-double in a win over a Sacramento Kings team that passed on him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft was his masterpiece. The Mavericks entered the bubble with the NBA’s best-ever offensive rating, and they have been better in Orlando, scoring 117.4 points per 100 possessions. The defense needs work, but Doncic is a pace-setter who looks like a future MVP — sooner rather than later.

The numbers: 31 points (58/52/89 shooting splits), 6.3 rebounds and two assists in 36.4 minutes a game

There is no bigger surprise in the bubble than Warren, who is the reason the Pacers have held onto the fifth seed with two laboring All-Stars. Domantas Sabonis has missed the entire restart with a foot injury, and Victor Oladipo has been restricted as he works his way back from a devastating knee injury. A 20-point scorer for Indiana this season, Warren erupted for 53 in a statement win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Pacers’ re-opener. That victory kept the Sixers at bay in the standings and set the tone for a team on the edge.

