The Bryce Harper saga has gotten so ridiculous Smash Mouth now claims to have inside info

News came down early Monday that the Los Angeles Dodgers had re-entered the race to sign Bryce Harper, which most frustrated fans of the rival San Francisco Giants. Giants fans want Harper hitting dingers into McCovey Cove, and if not, they certainly don’t want him in Dodger Blue.

If you don’t believe us, go ask Smash Mouth.

No, that’s some weird Twitch user or some newfangled social media platform you’ve never heard of. We’re talking about Smash Mouth, the band. You know, the one that sang “All-Star” back in 1999.

Twenty years later, Smash Mouth is ranting about sports on the Internet just like the rest of us — they just do it while getting ready to play the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Hot Springs, Ark., next month.

Which brings us to Tuesday, when Smash Mouth passed off some supposed inside information about the Giants’ pursuit of Harper, along with an impassioned plea for ownership to get a deal done.

We are hearing Giants ownership/upper mgmt might not be on the same page as Zaidi regarding Harper. They want to offer a long term contract like they did with Bonds and Zaidi does NOT want to. Sabean/Baer step the F up, this is your team, not some slappy's from the Dodgers! @KNBR — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) February 26, 2019

Farhan Zaidi, the Giants’ new GM not on the same page as ownership? What juicy gossip coming from ... a ‘90s alt band!?

Oh, but that’s not all. Smash Mouth also believes Bryce going to the Dodgers would be the single most damaging thing to ever happen to the Giants.

Seems bad????? If this happens this will be the most damaging thing ever for the @SFGiants EVER!!!!!! In the history of the franchise! Sabean/Baer WAKE THE F UP!!!!!!!! — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) February 26, 2019

It’s 2019 and Smash Mouth is out here giving Kato Kaelin a run for his money as MLB’s best rando celeb diehard fan. Nonetheless, it seems like there’s a Smash Mouth message we can get all get behind as we wait for the Bryce Harper saga to finally find its end.

Get the show on, Bryce, get paid.

