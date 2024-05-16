TGN Athlete of the Week: Rachel Humbarger

May 15—Helping lead the Raiders' offensive attack this past week, Northridge sophomore Rachel Humbarger has been named The Goshen News' Athlete of the Week from May 6-12.

Humbarger continued her efforts at the plate this season by batting 6-12, scoring seven times and driving in four others. It helped lead the Raiders to a pair of conference wins.

In those wins, Humbarger also pitched dual complete games, throwing out seven batters and posting a 3.00 ERA for the pair of competitions.

The Raiders are back in action this Thursday, traveling to Mishawaka to round out conference play before the start of the Northridge Sectional next week.

Runner-up: Emma Yoder

Emma Yoder received the runner-up spot in this week's online poll.

The Wawasee discus and shot put competitor stood out among the girls competing at the Northern Lakes Conference Championship at Warsaw this past week.

Sweeping both throwing events, the senior and Indiana State commit did so in record fashion. Her shot put throw of 36-feet, 6 1/4-inches was good for first while her discus throw of 142-feet, 1/2-inch broke the NLC Championship record — the same one that she set last season.

Yoder has already moved on to the girls regional in Kokomo after finishing first in discus at Tuesday's Warsaw Sectional. Her shot put finish of fourth will be watched as a possible candidate for a call-back.

Also nominated: Addison Mast

Third in this week's vote was senior tennis standout Addison Mast at Fairfield.

Mast, who holds the No. 1 singles position for the Falcons, showed her strength at the Northeast Corner Conference Championship last weekend at Lakeland.

Finishing a perfect 3-0 at claiming the No. 1 singles championship, Mast did so smoothly, winning all matches 6-0, 6-0.

Also nominated: Joseph Moon

Concord senior Joseph Moon had a highlight performance at the NLC Championships at Warsaw last Wednesday.

Helping the Minutemen tie the Tigers for first that night, Moon's four events was critical in the meet.

The senior finished second to teammate Jaron Thomas in the 100-meter dash before claiming first in the 400-meter dash. Moon also joined first-place finishing teams in the 4X100-meter relay and the 4X400-meter relay to close the meet.

Moon will next be competing at the Goshen Sectional this Thursday.

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.