Texas WR Adonai Mitchell drafted by Colts in second round of 2024 NFL draft

With the No. 58 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

Mitchell becomes the fifth Longhorn off the board within the first two rounds.

After transferring from Georgia to Texas last offseason, Mitchell earned Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2023 and was an All-Big 12 second-team selection.

The 6-foot-4 playmaker appeared in every game for the Longhorns last season, hauling in 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 11 touchdowns are tied for fifth-most in a season in program history.

Mitchell significantly improved his draft stock at the NFL Combine earlier this year, running a 4.34 40-yard dash and 1.52 10-yard split. His athleticism score was 91 which ranked third among wide receivers at the combine.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein recently compared Mitchell to George Pickens. He should make an immediate impact in Indianapolis.

AD is on his way to IND. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/lksludg6iD — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 27, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire