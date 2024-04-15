Texas win moves Chase Elliott one victory away from a record in NASCAR's modern era
Chase Elliott’s victory this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway moves him one win closer to a record in NASCAR’s modern era (since 1972).
Elliott’s last 13 Cup wins have all come at different tracks. That’s one short of the modern era record shared by Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson. Both had streaks of 14 consecutive victories at different tracks.
The all-time NASCAR record is 21 consecutive wins at different tracks by Richard Petty. Twenty of those wins came in the 1967 season. The last victory in that streak was in 1968.
Hamlin’s streak began in the fall Texas race in 2010 and went through the Richmond regular-season finale in 2016.
Larson’s streak began with his win in the second Michigan race in 2017 and went through his victory at Fontana, California, in 2022.
Elliott’s streak began with his victory in the 2020 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend and then goes to Dover the following weekend. Elliott already has won at both of those tracks during his current streak.
The May 5 race at Kansas Speedway will be Elliott’s first chance to tie Hamlin and Larson for 14 consecutive wins at different tracks.
Here is a look at each of the victories Hamlin, Larson, Elliott and Petty scored at different consecutive tracks.
Denny Hamlin
Texas II 2010
Michigan I 2011
Phoenix I 2012
Kansas I 2012
Bristol II 2012
Atlanta iI 2012
New Hampshire II 2012
Homestead 2013
Talladega 2014
Martinsville I 2015
Chicago 2015
Daytona 2016
Watkins Glen 2016
Richmond II 2016
Kyle Larson
Michigan II 2017
Richmond II 2017
Dover II 2019
Las Vegas I 2021
Charlotte 2021
Sonoma 2021
Nashville 2021
Watkins Glen 2021
Bristol II 2021
Charlotte Roval 2021
Texas 2021
Kansas II 2021
Phoenix II 2021
Fontana 2022
Chase Elliott
Charlotte 2020
Daytona road course 2020
Charlotte Roval 2020
Martinsville II 2020
Phoenix II 2020
Circuit of the Americas 2021
Road America 2021
Dover 2022
Nashville 2022
Atlanta II 2022
Pocono 2022
Talladega 2022
Texas 2024
Richard Petty
Hampton, Virginia 1967
Macon, Georgia 1967
Maryville, Tennessee I 1967
Rockingham I 1967
Greenville, South Carolina 1967
Trenton, New Jersey 1967
Fonda, New York 1967
Islip, New York 1967
Bristol II 1967
Nashville (Fairgrounds Speedway) 1967
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 1967
Cayce, South Carolina II 1967
Savannah, Georgia 1967
Darlington II 1967
Hickory, North Carolina II 1967
Richmond II 1967
Beltsville, Maryland 1967
Hillsborough, North Carolina 1967
Martinsville II 1967
North Wilkesboro II 1967
Montgomery, Alabama 1968