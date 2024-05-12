Texas transfer cornerback Terrance Brooks commits to Illinois

Terrance Brooks is on his way to the Big Ten conference. The former five-star cornerback has committed to the Illinois Fighting Illini in a significant addition for Illinois.

We’re still trying to understand exactly what went down between Brooks and Texas, but the talented cornerback was expected by some to start for the team again this season. In 2023 he put up three interceptions and six passes defended along with 20 tackles, but still wasn’t immune to allowing the big play.

The Illinois decision isn’t too difficult to understand when looking at their recent draft success. A season ago, the team saw three defensive backs drafted in the first three rounds. The first Illinois secondary player drafted was Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick followed by Jartavius Martin at No. 47 and Sydney Brown at No. 66.

Brooks’ decision seems to revolve around NFL draft development and playing time rather than competing for a playoff spot.

Since 2012, the Illini have had just one winning season and went 5-7 in 2023. They face a relatively easy schedule, but one that might be more difficult than past seasons in the lesser division of the Big Ten.

Illinois plays host to Kansas, Michigan, Purdue, Minnesota and Michigan State with road games against Oregon, Penn State, Nebraska, Rutgers and Northwestern in the upcoming season. Presumably, Oregon, Michigan and Penn State eliminate the Illini from any playoff contention. Rutgers, Nebraska and Kansas could be difficult tests.

Texas will look to replace Brooks with its current roster ahead of its first season in the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire