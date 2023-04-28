Texas transfer Arterio Morris announces he has committed to Kansas men’s basketball

LAWRENCE — Arterio Morris announced his commitment to Kansas men’s basketball Friday, and is set to become the latest addition to the Jayhawks’ roster.

Morris entered the transfer portal after spending the 2022-23 season as a freshman at Texas, another Big 12 Conference program. The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound the guard averaged 4.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in 38 appearances, as he averaged just less than 12 minutes per game. But the potential for more success at the college level remains, considering he arrived with the Longhorns as a 247Sports Composite five-star prospect and top point guard in the 2022 recruiting class.

“I will be attending the University of Kansas,” Morris said during a live feed on Instagram with the Schultz Report.

Then with Texas, Arterio Morris celebrates scoring a basket against Kansas this past season during a game in Austin on March 4, 2023. After the season, Morris decided to transfer to Kansas.

The news comes with scrutiny publicly, as Morris was arrested in June 2022 and charged with a Class A misdemeanor for assault that causes bodily injury to a family member. According to a report from the Austin American-Statesman, citing the arrest affidavit, there was a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend. According to online records, a jury trial is scheduled to begin later this year on June 14.

What status Morris will have in the coming weeks and months with the Jayhawks, at this point, is unclear. He never missed a game during his time at Texas, and earlier this year the Associated Press reported Morris' attorney is maintaining Morris' innocence. Kansas has yet to officially announce his addition, but he is receiving support from future teammates on Instagram and he said he anticipates arriving in Lawrence in June.

“Just know, next year I’m unleashing a lot — especially on the offensive end,” Morris said on the Instagram live. “And, kind of, I’m going to just bring the defensive guy that I added at Texas.”

Morris joins a transfer class that includes Towson transfer Nicolas Timberlake. As of Friday, there are also four incoming freshmen who’ve signed with the Jayhawks. After those additions, there’s at least one more player head coach Bill Self can add if there are no other changes with who’s planning to leave or return from last season’s team.

