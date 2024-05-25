Texas has top-ranked newcomer class with five-star WR Ryan Wingo leading the way

When it comes to the 2024 college football season, the Texas Longhorns have a lot to be excited about. The losses on offense were well documented with so much talent going to the NFL, but Steve Sarkisian and the coaching staff did a masterful job of replacing those players through recruiting and the transfer portal.

Coming off a 12-2 season in which the Burnt Orange won the Big 12 title and earned a spot in the College Football Playoffs, the expectations are sky high for this team. They have consistently received preseason rankings that range from No. 2 to No. 4. As they head towards their first season in the vaunted SEC, UT will have plenty of opportunity to prove they were worth every bit of the praise they have received.

A big reason for the high rankings is the incoming class of newcomers. From five-star freshmen to experienced transfers, the Horns are poised for another big run. Recently, ESPN ranked Texas’ class of newcomers at No. 1.

Texas Longhorns take top spot

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last cycle’s recruiting class landed at No. 5 overall according to 247Sports overall class rankings. When it comes to impact freshmen, both five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo and defensive end Colin Simmons are expected to be the cream of the crop. Wingo showed up consistently during spring football with a pair of touchdowns, including a 56-yard catch and run to the end zone.

Trey Owens throws an absolute dime to Ryan Wingo for a touchdown on 3rd and LONG pic.twitter.com/rkNFU3m32F — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) April 20, 2024

When it comes to the transfers, wide receiver Isaiah Bond and safety Andrew Mukuba are among the top players coming in. Bond will lead a talented trio of transfers at wide receiver for Quinn Ewers to get the rock to. Houston transfer Matthew Golden and Oregon State transfer Silas Bolden should see plenty of action. Sark double-dipped at Alabama when he brought tight end Amari Niblack to replace J.T. Sanders.

Defensively, keep an eye on the aforementioned Mukuba and UTSA edge rusher Trey Moore. He joins an incoming class of defensive linemen that includes DT Tiaoalii Savea (Arizona), DT Bill Northon (Arizona), and Jermayne Lole (Louisville).

Arch Manning hits Isaiah Bond in stride for his second 75 yard TD pass on the day pic.twitter.com/9YLPyOOCbk — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) April 20, 2024

The top 10 newcomer classes in college football

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Continue the conversation on social media with Patrick. (X and Threads)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire