Texas Tech football team adds commitment from East Texas standout

The Texas Tech football team picked up a commitment on Wednesday from Colt Sparks, who was an all-district quarterback last season at Class 3A Gladewater Sabine.

Sparks, listed by his high-school team at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, likely will play another position at Texas Tech and join the Red Raiders' tight ends. He'll be part of the 2025 recruiting class.

Last season, Sparks completed 130 of 201 passes for 1,616 yards passing and 12 touchdowns and rushed 140 times for 959 yards and 14 TDs. He also caught three touchdown passes. The Cardinals finished 4-6 and 1-4 in district.

As a sophomore in 2022, Sparks completed 128 of 248 passes for 1,585 yards and 16 touchdowns and carried 105 times for 696 yards and six TDs. Sabine finished 2-8 and 1-4 in district.

He was the District 6-3A Division I offensive newcomer of the year in 2022 and the first-team all-district quarterback in 2023.

