Texas Tech football cancels Spring Game due to inclement weather forecast in Permian Basin

The Texas Tech football team will not have a spring game Saturday in Midland.

Due to inclement weather forecast in the Permian Basin, the Red Raiders elected to cancel the game and host a scrimmage using the same Tahj (Brooks) vs. Behren (Morton) format inside the Sports Performance Center on Saturday afternoon that will be closed to the public.

“This was a decision we didn’t want to make as our entire program was looking forward to our trip back to Midland,” Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said in a news release. “As we got further into this week, it has become clear we’d likely not be able to start our Spring Game on time yet alone complete it. We appreciate the many donors who helped organize this event as the Permian Basin area is such a tremendous supporter of this football program and university.”

This is a developing news story. Check www.lubbockonline.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football cancels Spring Game due to inclement weather forecast in Midland, Texas