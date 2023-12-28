Texas' Sugar Bowl mission: slow down Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (it ain't easy)

The Texas defense has faced its share of standout receivers in recent years.

Take the 2019 season, for example. During a six-week span, the Longhorns had to deal with future NFL standouts CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. That trio combined for 27 receptions, 481 yards and six touchdowns against Texas.

Each of the past two NFL drafts have featured a first-round receiver that Texas had to cover that season since UT faced TCU's Quentin Johnston in 2022 and Arkansas' Treylon Burks in 2021. Tylan Wallace was a problem for the Longhorns when they played Oklahoma State in 2020.

Now Texas must deal with Rome Odunze.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Odunze has developed into the favored target of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Washington's passing attack leads the country, averaging 343.8 yards per game.

Michigan State's Marqui Lowery Jr., left, and Jaden Mangham break up a pass against Washington's Rome Odunze during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

"He's a great receiver. He has great ball skills and he goes up to get it at the highest point. Good, firm body," UT defensive back Jahdae Barron said on Thursday. "He kind of reminds me of (Adonai) Mitchell in the ball skills that he has, just always able to locate the ball wherever the quarterback puts it. I'd say that one of his strengths is ball skills."

On his own merit, the 6-foot-4, 196-pound Mitchell has had a great season at Texas. Fifty-one receptions and 813 receiving yards. The eighth Longhorn to have 10 touchdown catches in a single season. A highlight-reel snag to thwart an upset bid by TCU last month.

But the skill sets of Mitchell and Odunze may be the only comparison that Barron can realistically make between the two receivers. That isn't a knock on Mitchell. Statistically, Odunze has been that good this season.

Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze catches a touchdown pass during a game against the Oregon State Beavers.

The top pass catcher for the nation's top passing attack

Odunze leads Washington in receptions (81) and touchdown catches (13). Nationally, only two players can currently claim to have more receiving yards. LSU's Malik Nabers has 1,546 yards in 12 games and UNLV's Ricky White has 1,483 yards in 14 games. Odunze has 1,428 yards over the 13 games that he's appeared in.

A finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, Odunze can even run a little. On a fourth-and-1 attempt in last month's Apple Cup, Odunze ran for 23 yards on a sweep play. A few snaps later, Washington beat Washington State as time expired with a season-saving 42-yard field goal.

"I think that one of the things that always shows up on any good team is in critical and big moments, your best guys have to step up and make big plays," Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "You can go down throughout the season and Rome has made those plays on almost every single week.

"As far as what makes him special, I think Rome is never satisfied. I think he's a guy that truly feels like his technique can be better, how he runs a route can be better, his separation can be better, he can understand the concept more. Again, another guy extremely blessed to have within our system. He's incredibly bright. One of the smartest receivers I've ever been around and he's physical, tough, wants to be out there every day grinding, trying to get better. He's a phenomenal kid and I think he's going to be really, really special on Sundays."

Odunze's game tilts the advantage to Washington

When asked about his on-field accomplishments this season, Odunze deflected the attention to his team. Washington is making its second-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Pac-12 champions are looking to win their first national title since 1991.

"We've been playing team ball all year, and I think that's what has brought us success," Odunze said.

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze is tackled by Texas defensive back D'Shawn Jamison in the second half of the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome.

Texas got an in-person look at Odunze during last year's Alamo Bowl. Odunze turned five catches into 57 yards in a 27-20 win. One year later, Odunze noted that the UT defensive backs he sees on film have "more experience, more savvy and more mindful of their defensive scheme and trusting in it. So everything from last year but just more improved."

On paper, the matchup between Texas and Odunze and his fellow receivers favors Washington. Texas is allowing 240.8 passing yards per game, which ranks 93rd nationally. On Thursday, however, Texas coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski expressed confidence in his passing defense.

"Everything gets talked about the pass defense and yeah, we'd like to be better at that," Kwiatkowski said. "I know the guys have the confidence to do it and they're fired up for this challenge because we're going to be playing a lot of very talented and good receivers and can't wait to get out there and see what we can do."

