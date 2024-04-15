Texas redshirt freshman EDGE Billy Walton to enter NCAA transfer portal

Several Texas players will likely enter the NCAA transfer portal this week.

Many players across the country have a feel for where they stand on the depth chart after the majority of spring practices have taken place. Some young players will look elsewhere with hopes of more playing time.

Offensive lineman Payton Kirkland and linebacker S’Maje Burrell announced their intentions to enter the portal over the last few days. On Monday, it was reported by Horns247 that redshirt freshman edge Billy Walton will also enter the portal.

Walton played in two games (Wyoming, Baylor) for Texas last season. He was a former three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class and was previously verbally committed to Oklahoma State.

Texas redshirt freshman EDGE Billy Walton has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal | @247SportsPortal A May enrollee member of the Longhorns’ 2023 recruiting class, Walton flipped from Oklahoma State to Texas back in the summer of 2022 (FREE):… pic.twitter.com/K61C8FqFXh — Horns247 (@Horns247) April 15, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire