Texas reactions to Nick Saban's retirement from Alabama: 'Keep Steve Sarkisian in Austin'

One of the greatest college coaches of all time, Nick Saban, has finally retired. The Alabama head coach won seven national titles and was a crucial mentor for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

In his final year as coach, Saban led Alabama to a 12-1 regular season record and an appearance in the Rose Bowl. His final loss came against Michigan, but his final loss at home came vs. Texas and Sarkisian in the Longhorns' 34-24 win in September.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and then-offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian confer on the sideline during a 2019 game against Arkansas. There are 65 coaches who vote in the USA Today poll. One of them voted Texas as the No. 1 team in the country in his preseason ballot.

This decision will have major ramifications for the college football world. With Sarkisian reportedly already in talks for a contract extension, Texas will want to speed things along to prevent any possible discussion of their coach potentially eyeing a position to which he's had close connections.

Here are some reactions from local and national media to Saban's retirement.

So Texas now must do whatever it takes to keep Steve Sarkisian in Austin following the news out of Tuscaloosa today should Alabama come knocking. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) January 10, 2024

This is the moment I knew Saban was done after 2023 https://t.co/NQ37dxTWii pic.twitter.com/booRaXDgOH — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) January 10, 2024

I'd be shocked if Alabama didn't at least approach Steve Sarkisian to see if he is interested in replacing Nick Saban. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) January 10, 2024

Do you really want to be the coach who follows Nick Saban at Alabama? — HornSports (@HornSports) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban is retiring.



That marks the second biggest coaching move announced today. — The Tunnel Longhorns (@TheTunnel_Texas) January 10, 2024

Fans of good college football programs after realizing that they are going to have to deal with Alabama rumors for the next few days:pic.twitter.com/nmCdfEgAXG — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) January 10, 2024

What is happening in the coaching world this week?!? — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) January 10, 2024

The question must be asked: Was Nick Saban scared of Texas and Oklahoma? — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) January 10, 2024

Live look at Chris Del Conte driving to Sark’s house…. pic.twitter.com/d2UEoFbAjC — Longhorn Republic (@LonghornPod) January 10, 2024

Will throw my hat in the ring for the Alabama job if the dollar is right. Email in bio — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) January 10, 2024

Saban’s last loss at home was to Texas. Thank you for attending my TED Talk. https://t.co/XwI8ka3NIr — Big 12 Champion /r/LonghornNation (@rLonghornNation) January 10, 2024

TEXAS KILLED THE SABAN DYNASTY BABY LETS GOOO — Kieran (@carebearkieran) January 10, 2024

Texas, Del Conte better hurry up with the Sark extension. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 10, 2024

Handing over the SEC reigns pic.twitter.com/OUYiZL6fvo — Texas Platinum (@TexPlatinum) January 10, 2024

Now is the time for Sark to add anything extra he wants to his extension. — Captain Bruisin, cruise director (@Ian_A_Boyd) January 10, 2024

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Nick Saban retirement reactions: 'Keep Steve Sarkisian in Austin'