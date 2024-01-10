Advertisement

Texas reactions to Nick Saban's retirement from Alabama: 'Keep Steve Sarkisian in Austin'

Caleb Yum, Austin American-Statesman
·3 min read

One of the greatest college coaches of all time, Nick Saban, has finally retired. The Alabama head coach won seven national titles and was a crucial mentor for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

In his final year as coach, Saban led Alabama to a 12-1 regular season record and an appearance in the Rose Bowl. His final loss came against Michigan, but his final loss at home came vs. Texas and Sarkisian in the Longhorns' 34-24 win in September.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and then-offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian confer on the sideline during a 2019 game against Arkansas. There are 65 coaches who vote in the USA Today poll. One of them voted Texas as the No. 1 team in the country in his preseason ballot.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban and then-offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian confer on the sideline during a 2019 game against Arkansas. There are 65 coaches who vote in the USA Today poll. One of them voted Texas as the No. 1 team in the country in his preseason ballot.

This decision will have major ramifications for the college football world. With Sarkisian reportedly already in talks for a contract extension, Texas will want to speed things along to prevent any possible discussion of their coach potentially eyeing a position to which he's had close connections.

Here are some reactions from local and national media to Saban's retirement.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Nick Saban retirement reactions: 'Keep Steve Sarkisian in Austin'