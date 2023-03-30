Texas A&M offers 4-Star 2025 LB Riley Pettijohn

The Aggies have struggled on the recruiting trail in terms of landing top prospects at the linebacker position, recently losing out to five-star Anthony Hill after the future star de-committed from the program before switching over to the dark side (kidding) and committing to Texas in December.

The Aggies tried to mend the recruiting faux pa with 2023 3-star linebacker commitments in Taurean York and Chantz Johnson, but even though most of the 2023 roster is loaded at nearly every position, the linebacker spot outside of Edgerrin Cooper and Chris Russell Jr., attrition could set in late in the season.

So, looking towards the future, head coach Jimbo Fisher has sent out an offer to rising 2025 linebacker Riley Pettijohn on Thursday, who according to 247Sports has received offers from the likes of USC, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Michigan along with Texas A&M. Standing at 6-2, and 205 lbs, Pettijohn has been used as a primary pass rusher off the edge while showing fluidity great tackling ability in coverage. Due to his height and said coverage ability, Pettijohn has been projected as a safety at the next level as well.

Good, luck to Riley Pettijohn during the early part of his recruiting journey!

